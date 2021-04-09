Login Be The Expert
Crabbs' 2021 NFL Draft First-Round Grades

By: Kyle CrabbsApril 9th, 2021

Marquez Stevenson A Name To Watch In NFL Draft Process

By: Ryan FowlerApril 9th, 2021

Payton Turner Confident In His Ability To Make An NFL Impact

By: Ryan FowlerApril 9th, 2021

TDN's 2021 Top 10 Prospects
View Full List

  • 1.

    Trevor Lawrence

    QB

    Clemson

  • 2.

    Penei Sewell

    OT

    Oregon

  • 3.

    Jaylen Waddle

    WR

    Alabama

  • 4.

    Kyle Pitts

    TE

    Florida

  • 5.

    Justin Fields

    QB

    Ohio State

  • 6.

    Ja'Marr Chase

    WR

    LSU

  • 7.

    Caleb Farley

    CB

    Virginia Tech

  • 8.

    Micah Parsons

    LB

    Penn State

  • 9.

    Zach Wilson

    QB

    BYU

  • 10.

    Christian Darrisaw

    OT

    Virginia Tech

April 8th, 2021

Draft Dudes: The Non-Miami EDGE Class

After breaking down the Miami EDGE's in one show, the dudes are back to discuss the rest of the 2021 EDGE class.&nbsp;...

April 7th, 2021

TDN Fantasy: April 12-Team, Full PPR Mock Draft

The TDN Fantasy crew takes a break from Jaime's Way Too Early Rankings to hold an April Mock Draft. The format for this month's draft is a 12-team, re...

April 7th, 2021

Draft Dudes: The Kyle Pitts Breakdown

The dudes break down Kyle Pitts as a player, potential landing spots for him, and other notable names in the TE class.&nbsp;...

April 6th, 2021

Draft Dudes: Sam Darnold's Impact on The NFL Draft

The Jets are officially in the QB market after trading Sam Darnold. So what does that do to the rest of the 1st round?...

April 5th, 2021

Draft Dudes: Breaking Down the Top of the RB Class

Another scouting deep dive to start the week, as the guys delve into the top of the RB class for 2021, including a debate over RB2....

