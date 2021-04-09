TDN's 2021 Top 10 ProspectsView Full List
1.
Trevor Lawrence
QB
Clemson
2.
Penei Sewell
OT
Oregon
3.
Jaylen Waddle
WR
Alabama
4.
Kyle Pitts
TE
Florida
5.
Justin Fields
QB
Ohio State
6.
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
LSU
7.
Caleb Farley
CB
Virginia Tech
8.
Micah Parsons
LB
Penn State
9.
Zach Wilson
QB
BYU
10.
Christian Darrisaw
OT
Virginia Tech
BE THE
EXPERT
TAKE YOUR FOOTBALL KNOWLEDGE
TO THE NEXT LEVEL!Start a Mock Draft Build a Big Board
The Latest
April 9th, 2021
Jordan Smith On Verge Of Bringing NFL Draft Success Back To UAB
By: Alexis Mansanarez
April 9th, 2021
It's Important to Keep Draft Rankings, Fits In Perspective
By: Drae Harris
April 9th, 2021
6 HBCU Combine Players To Watch
By: Jordan Reid
April 9th, 2021
How Many Defensive Players Be Drafted In Round 1?
By: Trevor Sikkema
April 9th, 2021
Weissman's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 6.2
By: Brentley Weissman
April 9th, 2021
Marino's 2021 NFL Draft Top 10 OT Rankings
By: Joe Marino
April 9th, 2021
Brandon Smith: 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview Series
By: Justin Melo
April 9th, 2021
Ihmir Smith-Marsette: 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview Series
By: Justin Melo
April 8th, 2021
Trevor Lawrence's Question Marks Should Be Discussed Too
By: Benjamin Solak
April 8th, 2021
Why Has Gregory Rousseau Fallen So Far?
By: Brentley Weissman
April 8th, 2021
6 Teams That Must Ace 2021 NFL Draft
By: Ryan Fowler
April 8th, 2021
Reid's 2021 NFL Draft Top 10 IDL Rankings
By: Jordan Reid
April 8th, 2021
Crabbs' 2021 NFL Draft Top 10 IDL Rankings
By: Kyle Crabbs
April 8th, 2021
Harris' 2021 NFL Draft Top 10 IDL Rankings
By: Drae Harris
April 8th, 2021
Marino's 2021 NFL Draft Top 10 IOL Rankings
By: Joe Marino
April 8th, 2021
Marino's 2021 NFL Draft Top 10 IDL Rankings
By: Joe Marino
April 8th, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater’s NFL Future Could Be Out West
By: Alexis Mansanarez
April 8th, 2021
Paulson Adebo: 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview Series
By: Justin Melo
April 8th, 2021
Draft Dudes: The Non-Miami EDGE Class
By: The Draft Network
April 8th, 2021
2021 NFL Draft Props: Who's Best Bet For No. 2 Pick?
By: Jaime Eisner
April 8th, 2021
2021 NFL Draft Props: Who's Best Bet For No. 3 Pick?
By: Jaime Eisner
April 8th, 2021
2021 NFL Draft Props: Penei Sewell vs Rashawn Slater
By: Jaime Eisner
April 7th, 2021
Jones vs. Fields vs. Lance: Who's Better Fit For 49ers?
By: Benjamin Solak
April 7th, 2021
Don't Overlook Zech McPhearson In 2021 NFL Draft
By: Ryan Fowler
April 7th, 2021
Zach Wilson: Contextualized Quarterbacking 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
April 7th, 2021
Where Will 2021 NFL Draft's First EDGE Go?
By: Trevor Sikkema
April 7th, 2021
Reid's 2021 NFL Draft Top 10 IOL Rankings
By: Jordan Reid
April 7th, 2021
Harris' 2021 NFL Draft Top 10 IOL Rankings
By: Drae Harris
April 7th, 2021
Crabbs' 2021 NFL Draft Top 10 IOL Rankings
By: Kyle Crabbs
April 7th, 2021
Janarius Robinson: 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview Series
By: Justin Melo
April 7th, 2021
Justin Fields: Contextualized Quarterbacking 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
April 7th, 2021
Trevor Lawrence: Contextualized Quarterbacking 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
April 7th, 2021
Jamie Newman: Contextualized Quarterbacking 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
April 7th, 2021
Davis Mills: Contextualized Quarterbacking 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
April 7th, 2021
Kellen Mond: Contextualized Quarterbacking 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
April 7th, 2021
Sam Ehlinger: Contextualized Quarterbacking 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
April 7th, 2021
Kyle Trask: Contextualized Quarterbacking 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
April 7th, 2021
Mac Jones: Contextualized Quarterbacking 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
April 7th, 2021
Trey Lance: Contextualized Quarterbacking 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
April 7th, 2021
TDN Fantasy: April 12-Team, Full PPR Mock Draft
By: TDN Fantasy
April 7th, 2021
Draft Dudes: The Kyle Pitts Breakdown
By: The Draft Network
April 6th, 2021
3 Players Panthers Should Now Target at Pick 8
By: Brentley Weissman
April 6th, 2021
Dallas Cowboys 7-Round Mock Draft: April Edition
By: Trevor Sikkema
April 6th, 2021
Chicago Bears 7-Round Mock Draft: April Edition
By: Ryan Fowler