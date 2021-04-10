Create, share, and brag over your own big board now.
April 10th, 2021
By: The Draft Network
By Michael FitzpatrickThe Chicago Bears had quite a few needs entering this offseason, and they’ve addressed some of them. They added a quarterback, e...
By: Justin Melo
We all can agree that former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is one of the best and most exciting passers in this draft class. While watching Wilson elect...
Durability and versatility are important qualities NFL teams look for when adding depth to their offensive line units.One prospect that checks both of...
April 9th, 2021
By: Kyle Crabbs
There's a significant difference between evaluation and valuation. Evaluation is more straight forward: what does a player do well and where do they w...
By: Ryan Fowler
Marquez Stevenson’s development as a prospect is a direct result of the NFL’s constant evolving structure. A prospect like him—under six-foot, under 1...
Payton Turner didn’t mince words when it came to expressing confidence in his abilities. When asked where he believes he’ll fall on draft night, Turne...
By: Alexis Mansanarez
Jordan Smith is always striving to be better. Smith, the former University of Alabama at Birmingham EDGE rusher, is eyeing the upcoming NFL draft. And...
By: Drae Harris
Let’s keep things in perspective.The 2021 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away. Many of us will release our top 10 positional rankings, top 50 Big ...
By: Trevor Sikkema
As people have had the offseason time to really watch the players in the 2021 NFL Draft class, it seems as though there isn’t as much love for defensi...