April 9th, 2021
By: Kyle Crabbs
There's a significant difference between evaluation and valuation. Evaluation is more straight forward: what does a player do well and where do they w...
By: Joe Marino
I have really enjoyed the scouting process that our team has adopted to better evaluate the rising draft class. We have collectively worked on scoutin...
April 8th, 2021
By: Jordan Reid
Since summer scouting, we as a scouting staff have come together to discuss and grade more than 400 prospects. Splitting the country up based on confe...
TDN's scouting department is switching up how we rank players for the NFL draft in 2021. Throughout the summer months and the 2020 college football se...
By: Drae Harris
The interior defensive line is yet another position where the value may vary according to scheme fit. One could be highly productive in college but hi...
April 7th, 2021
The offensive tackle group has been heralded as one of the best and deepest in years. The interior offensive line group has some potential star power ...
