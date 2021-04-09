Create, share, and brag over your own big board now.
April 9th, 2021
By: Alexis Mansanarez
Jordan Smith is always striving to be better. Smith, the former University of Alabama at Birmingham EDGE rusher, is eyeing the upcoming NFL draft. And...
By: Drae Harris
Let’s keep things in perspective.The 2021 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away. Many of us will release our top 10 positional rankings, top 50 Big ...
By: Trevor Sikkema
As people have had the offseason time to really watch the players in the 2021 NFL Draft class, it seems as though there isn’t as much love for defensi...
By: Justin Melo
Every year, there are a handful of prospects who force NFL decision-makers to do a deeper dive into their college film after blowing up the testing ci...
NFL offenses are making more explosive plays in today’s game than in previous years. Filling out a wide receiver corps with speedy and dynamic playmak...
April 8th, 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
The 2021 Contextualized Quarterbacking portfolio has been released for TDN Premium subscribers, bringing a ton of interesting data and perspectives to...
