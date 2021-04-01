Create, share, and brag over your own big board now.
all big board posts
You've watched all the tape, you know the stats. Now make your pick.
all mock draft posts
April 1st, 2021
By: Kyle Crabbs
PROSPECT SUMMARY - STONE FORSYTHEFlorida offensive tackle Stone Forsythe projects as a viable starting-caliber offensive tackle at the pro level. Fors...
March 14th, 2021
By: Joe Marino
PROSPECT SUMMARY - TAMORRION TERRY Florida State wide receiver Tamorrion Terry quickly made an impact for the Seminoles offense and was Florida S...
PROSPECT SUMMARY - JOSHUA KAINDOH Florida State EDGE Joshua Kaindoh was a prized high school recruit but his career was derailed due to injuries ...
PROSPECT SUMMARY - JAMAR JOHNSONIndiana safety Jamar Johnson projects favorably as a potential NFL starter in defenses that play split safety, middle ...
February 8th, 2021
By: Drae Harris
PROSPECT SUMMARY - ZAYNE ANDERSONZayne Anderson aligns as the big nickel for the BYU defense. He will align there in coverage and has also aligned as ...
By: Jordan Reid
PROSPECT SUMMARY – KENNY RANDALLKenny Randall was originally recruited by Temple expecting to sign there, but was unable to obtain a qualifying SAT sc...
PROSPECT SUMMARY – MICHAEL BOYKINMichael Boykin is a well-traveled defensive prospect as he originally signed with Mississippi Gulf Coast in 2017 prio...
PROSPECT SUMMARY – ZAC THOMASA record-setting quarterback during his time with the Mountaineers, Zac Thomas is smart and accurate. Knowing where to go...
PROSPECT SUMMARY – JERRY JACOBSOriginally starting his career at Arkansas State, Jerry Jacobs transferred to Arkansas after suffering a torn ACL. Play...
Featured Conferences