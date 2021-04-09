Draft events

Create, share, and brag over your own big board now.
April 9th, 2021
By: Ryan Fowler
Marquez Stevenson’s development as a prospect is a direct result of the NFL’s constant evolving structure. A prospect like him—under six-foot, under 1...
Payton Turner didn’t mince words when it came to expressing confidence in his abilities. When asked where he believes he’ll fall on draft night, Turne...
By: Jordan Reid
The 2021 NFL draft cycle is unlike any other that we’ve seen during the scouting process. With scouts and evaluators having limited access to schools ...
April 7th, 2021
Zech McPhearson has always gone overlooked in his eyes. The youngest of seven boys, the Columbia, MD native has never garnered the attention he’s dese...
April 6th, 2021
By: Benjamin Solak
Pro Day season is nearly complete. Did you know that Jayson Oweh is a freak athlete? Micah Parsons, too? Elijah Moore is quick as a whistle, Penei Sew...
April 3rd, 2021
By: Alexis Mansanarez
It’s been well over a year since former Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell took a live snap, and it will be quite a bit longer until he does so at t...
April 1st, 2021
By: Trevor Sikkema
If you google the definition of the word “unicorn” you’ll find the second definition of the noun on Merriam-Webster to say “something unusual, rare, o...
Racking up sky miles, frequent trips to rental car establishments, and reaching high totals on Starbucks apps, scouts have somewhat returned to normal...
March 31st, 2021
The quality of the 2021 NFL Draft’s wide receiver prospect pool is outstanding. Listing names of the elite players isn't needed, as they’ve become hou...
