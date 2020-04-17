Meet The Team
JC Cornell
Founder & President
Founder & President of The Draft Network. A football guy’s guy. Brought my wife to the NFL Draft on our first date.
Paige Dimakos
CEO of The Draft Network
Paige Dimakos is the CEO of The Draft Network. She comes from a diverse background including stops at Big 10 Network, ESPN Phoenix, Fanrag Sports & CBS Sports. She started her first company at 19-years-old while attending the University of Nebraska when she saw an opportunity to cover sports using Twitter.
Jaime Eisner
Managing Editor
Managing Editor of The Draft Network. He’s a former editor for Sports Illustrated, FanRag Sports and Arizona Sports. He’s the co-host of the TDN Fantasy Podcast and has an extensive background covering fantasy sports and sports betting.
Kyle Crabbs
Director of Scouting
Director of Content & Senior NFL Draft Analyst for The Draft Network. Co-host of the Draft Dudes podcast. Former NDT Scouting Overlord.
Rob Judin
Director of Creative & Digital Media
Director of Creative & Digital Media. Seven years of experience in marketing, corporate partnerships, and graphic design across the NBA, WNBA, and Collegiate Athletics. UF Alumnus.
Drae Harris
Senior NFL Draft Analyst
Seven year scouting veteran in the NFL. Ex-Cal Golden Bear and San Francisco 49er.
Joe Marino
Senior NFL Draft Analyst
Director of Administration & Senior NFL Draft Analyst for The Draft Network. Co-host of the Draft Dudes podcast. Member of the FWAA.
Jordan Reid
Senior NFL Draft Analyst
Senior NFL Draft Analyst for The Draft Network. Co-Founder of ClimbingThePocket.com. Former QB and Coach at North Carolina Central Univ.
Trevor Sikkema
Senior NFL Writer
Senior NFL Draft Analyst for The Draft Network. Co-Host of the Locked On NFL Draft Podcast.
Benjamin Solak
Senior CFB Writer
Director of Special Projects and Senior NFL Draft Analyst for The Draft Network. Co-host of the Locked On NFL Draft Podcast. The 3-Wide Raven.
Alexis Mansanarez
Associate Editor and Feature Writer
Editor, Feature Writer for The Draft Network. University of Washington alum. Big believer in the Pac-12.
Brentley Weissman
NFL Draft Analyst
Experienced Recruiting and Scouting professional with past stops with the University of Oregon, UCLA, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ryan Fowler
Feature Writer
Feature Writer for The Draft Network. Former Staff Writer for the Washington Football Team. Multiple years of coverage within the NFL and NBA.
Jake Arians
Column Writer/Podcaster
Jake is a former NFL player who played professionally for the Buffalo Bills and collegiately for UAB. He's the co-host of the TDN Fantasy Podcast
Crissy Froyd
Feature Writer
Crissy Froyd is a graduating senior at LSU, also serving as the managing editor of the LSU division of USA TODAY SMG. Crissy has specialized primarily in quarterback analysis and features for the better part of her career and covers the Tennessee Titans in addition to the LSU Tigers.
Carter Donnick
Publications Intern
Publications Intern at The Draft Network. Very Canadian.
Justin Melo
Writer, Interviewer
Justin Melo is an NFL draft analyst that cut his teeth at The Draft Breakdown and USA Today's Draft Wire. He specializes in interviewing prospects, but also produces big boards, mock drafts, and scouting reports. He also covers the Tennessee Titans nationally for Broadway Sports Media and SB Nation.
TDN Fantasy
Fantasy Contributors
TDN Fantasy provides the most relevant and useful Fantasy Football analysis and NFL betting advice. Hosts Paige Dimakos, Jake Arians, and Jaime Eisner bring years of experience in the fantasy football, sports gambling, and football analysis industries to their weekly podcasts and rankings for your fantasy team.
