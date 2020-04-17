Login Be The Expert
The Draft Network's mission is to unify fans of college and professional football on a daily, year-round basis, courtesy of the growing intersection that is the NFL Draft. By engaging and empowering fans with interactive tools along with a comprehensive blend of audio, video and written content, The Draft Network provides an unmatched experience for all football fans.

  • Website Branding Expousure

  • Social Media Integration

  • Event & Product Activations

  • Podcast & Video Advertising

Coca-Cola

  • "Digital Takeover" of site and Mock Draft Machine
  • Social Media Promotion of new Orange Vanilla Coke
  • Live Draft Show Segments

Under Armour

  • Presenting Sponsor of The Draft Network Draft Show
  • UA Rush Product Activation
  • Social Media Promotion with Integration of New Product Line