The Draft Network's mission is to unify fans of college and professional football on a daily, year-round basis, courtesy of the growing intersection that is the NFL Draft. By engaging and empowering fans with interactive tools along with a comprehensive blend of audio, video and written content, The Draft Network provides an unmatched experience for all football fans.
The Draft Network Provides
Website Branding Expousure
Social Media Integration
Event & Product Activations
Podcast & Video Advertising
Case Study Examples
Coca-Cola
- "Digital Takeover" of site and Mock Draft Machine
- Social Media Promotion of new Orange Vanilla Coke
- Live Draft Show Segments
Under Armour
- Presenting Sponsor of The Draft Network Draft Show
- UA Rush Product Activation
- Social Media Promotion with Integration of New Product Line
Send us an Email
To get more information on how your brand can engage with our audience, contact us at:partnerships@thedraftnetwork.com