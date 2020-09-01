September 1st, 2020NFL Contextualized Quarterbacking 2020
Hello! Welcome to the first ever installment of NFL Contextualized Quarterbacking. Contextualized Quarterbacking considers all of a passer’s dropbacks...
September 1st, 2020The Eisner Board: 2020 Fantasy Football Rankings & Projections
Fantasy Football positional rankings for the 2020 season, presented by Jaime Eisner and The Draft Network. ...
August 27th, 20202020 Los Angeles Rams Season Preview
The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Los Angeles Rams....
August 27th, 20202020 Arizona Cardinals Season Preview
The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Arizona Cardinals. ...
August 27th, 20202020 Seattle Seahawks Season Preview
The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Seattle Seahawks....
August 27th, 20202020 San Francisco 49ers Season Preview
The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 San Francisco 49ers....
August 27th, 20202020 Carolina Panthers Season Preview
The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Carolina Panthers. ...
August 27th, 20202020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview
The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Atlanta Falcons....
August 27th, 20202020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Season Preview
The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers....
April 10th, 2021Chicago Bears Still Need To Add To These 3 Positions
By Michael FitzpatrickThe Chicago Bears had quite a few needs entering this offseason, and they’ve addressed some of them. They added a quarterback, e...
April 10th, 2021Dax Milne: 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview Series
We all can agree that former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is one of the best and most exciting passers in this draft class. While watching Wilson elect...
April 10th, 2021Brenden Jaimes: 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview Series
Durability and versatility are important qualities NFL teams look for when adding depth to their offensive line units.One prospect that checks both of...
April 9th, 2021Crabbs' 2021 NFL Draft First-Round Grades
There's a significant difference between evaluation and valuation. Evaluation is more straight forward: what does a player do well and where do they w...
April 9th, 2021Marquez Stevenson A Name To Watch In NFL Draft Process
Marquez Stevenson’s development as a prospect is a direct result of the NFL’s constant evolving structure. A prospect like him—under six-foot, under 1...
April 9th, 2021Payton Turner Confident In His Ability To Make An NFL Impact
Payton Turner didn’t mince words when it came to expressing confidence in his abilities. When asked where he believes he’ll fall on draft night, Turne...
April 9th, 2021Jordan Smith On Verge Of Bringing NFL Draft Success Back To UAB
Jordan Smith is always striving to be better. Smith, the former University of Alabama at Birmingham EDGE rusher, is eyeing the upcoming NFL draft. And...
April 9th, 2021It's Important to Keep Draft Rankings, Fits In Perspective
Let’s keep things in perspective.The 2021 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away. Many of us will release our top 10 positional rankings, top 50 Big ...
April 9th, 2021How Many Defensive Players Be Drafted In Round 1?
As people have had the offseason time to really watch the players in the 2021 NFL Draft class, it seems as though there isn’t as much love for defensi...