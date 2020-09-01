Login Be The Expert
  • September 1st, 2020

    NFL Contextualized Quarterbacking 2020

    By: Benjamin Solak

    Hello! Welcome to the first ever installment of NFL Contextualized Quarterbacking. Contextualized Quarterbacking considers all of a passer’s dropbacks...

  • September 1st, 2020

    The Eisner Board: 2020 Fantasy Football Rankings & Projections

    By: Jaime Eisner

    Fantasy Football positional rankings for the 2020 season, presented by Jaime Eisner and The Draft Network. ...

  • August 27th, 2020

    2020 Los Angeles Rams Season Preview

    By: The Draft Network

    The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Los Angeles Rams....

  • August 27th, 2020

    2020 Arizona Cardinals Season Preview

    By: The Draft Network

    The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Arizona Cardinals. ...

  • August 27th, 2020

    2020 Seattle Seahawks Season Preview

    By: The Draft Network

    The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Seattle Seahawks....

  • August 27th, 2020

    2020 San Francisco 49ers Season Preview

    By: The Draft Network

    The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 San Francisco 49ers....

  • August 27th, 2020

    2020 Carolina Panthers Season Preview

    By: The Draft Network

    The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Carolina Panthers. ...

  • August 27th, 2020

    2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview

    By: The Draft Network

    The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Atlanta Falcons....

  • August 27th, 2020

    2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Season Preview

    By: The Draft Network

    The Draft Network Scouting staff forecasts the outlook of the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers....

  • April 10th, 2021

    Chicago Bears Still Need To Add To These 3 Positions

    By: The Draft Network

    By Michael FitzpatrickThe Chicago Bears had quite a few needs entering this offseason, and they’ve addressed some of them. They added a quarterback, e...

  • April 10th, 2021

    Dax Milne: 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview Series

    By: Justin Melo

    We all can agree that former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson is one of the best and most exciting passers in this draft class. While watching Wilson elect...

  • April 10th, 2021

    Brenden Jaimes: 2021 NFL Draft Prospect Interview Series

    By: Justin Melo

    Durability and versatility are important qualities NFL teams look for when adding depth to their offensive line units.One prospect that checks both of...

  • April 9th, 2021

    Crabbs' 2021 NFL Draft First-Round Grades

    By: Kyle Crabbs

    There's a significant difference between evaluation and valuation. Evaluation is more straight forward: what does a player do well and where do they w...

  • April 9th, 2021

    Marquez Stevenson A Name To Watch In NFL Draft Process

    By: Ryan Fowler

    Marquez Stevenson’s development as a prospect is a direct result of the NFL’s constant evolving structure. A prospect like him—under six-foot, under 1...

  • April 9th, 2021

    Payton Turner Confident In His Ability To Make An NFL Impact

    By: Ryan Fowler

    Payton Turner didn’t mince words when it came to expressing confidence in his abilities. When asked where he believes he’ll fall on draft night, Turne...

  • April 9th, 2021

    Jordan Smith On Verge Of Bringing NFL Draft Success Back To UAB

    By: Alexis Mansanarez

    Jordan Smith is always striving to be better. Smith, the former University of Alabama at Birmingham EDGE rusher, is eyeing the upcoming NFL draft. And...

  • April 9th, 2021

    It's Important to Keep Draft Rankings, Fits In Perspective

    By: Drae Harris

    Let’s keep things in perspective.The 2021 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away. Many of us will release our top 10 positional rankings, top 50 Big ...

  • April 9th, 2021

    How Many Defensive Players Be Drafted In Round 1?

    By: Trevor Sikkema

    As people have had the offseason time to really watch the players in the 2021 NFL Draft class, it seems as though there isn’t as much love for defensi...